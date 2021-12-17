Major Covid-19 vaccine booster drive underway at Trust clinics

A major drive is underway across Northern Ireland to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine booster programme in light of the expected surge of the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland.

Additional vaccination clinics have been established across the Northern Trust in partnership with GP Federations.

The clinics in Ballymena, Antrim, Coleraine, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey will provide Booster Pfizer vaccines and those eligible are encouraged to book online at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/ to allow the Trust to maximise resources. First and second doses will also be provided to those eligible.

Capacity has already been reached for the Newtownabbey clinic.

Anyone over the age of 30 is now eligible for a COVID Booster provided they are at least three complete months from the date of their second dose.

This is expected to be reduced to those aged 18+ as of next week.

Anyone attending should bring personal ID. This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

Details for the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena, are as follows:

Monday 20 to Thursday 23 Dec - 9.30am - 8pm

Monday 27 December - 9.30am - 5pm

Tuesday 28 - Thursday 30 December 9.30am - 8pm

Friday 31 December 9.30am - 5pm

Sunday 2 January 9.30am - 5pm

Monday 3 January - 9.30am - 5pm

Tuesday 4 - Friday 7 January 9.30am - 8pm

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 January 9.30am - 5pm.