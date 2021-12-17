Passing of popular local photographer Rod McKay

TRIBUTES have been paid for a popular photographer in Ballymena, Rod McKay, following his death last Thursday (December 9).

A funeral service will take place in his home at Beechwood Avenue, Ahoghill, today (Tuesday, December 14).

Well known throughout the borough for his wedding photography, capturing happy couples on their big day, condolences were left across social media, praising him for his professionalism and good humour.

Mr Kay owned a photography business on Greenvale Street and many neighbouring businesses posted their own tributes.

K&G McAtamney Butchery and Deli said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Rod McKay.

"Anyone who knew Rod knows what a character he was. Our thoughts are with Curran, Nikita and all of Rods family and friends.

The Corner Bakery Coffee Shop posted: "Today Ballymena lost a gentleman, our thoughts go out to Rod's family and friends at this sad time.

"He will be missed by a lot of people, including myself and all the staff at the Corner Bakery.

"The heart and soul of Greenvale Street and a great friend to all of us who work there, the street won’t be the same without you."

Stephen Reynolds, of The Front Page, wrote: "We're deeply saddened today to share the news today of the passing of our good friend Roderick McKay.

"Rod was a well respected fellow trader with his "Rod McKay Photography" and "Fotafinish" Printing and Framing business based in Greenvale Street, Ballymena for many years.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to Roderick's entire family circle at this difficult time.

Fellow photographer, Angela Cunning, commented: "Absolutely gutted to hear about Rod today , you always had a smile on your face!

"Will miss our wee chats on our breaks, so many wee tips and advice you gave me about photography.

"Seen many a time we both got home late after work because too busy chatting at the carpark.

"Greenvale Street may have been a busy one today but you have left a big void there.

"Thinking of your family and friends at this time

"See you later ,Rod ….as we would always say."

A funeral notice stated that Mr McKay passed away on December 9, 2021 "peacefully at hospital".

The notoce continued: "Late of 12 Beechwood Avenue, Ahoghill, dearly loved husband of the late Trudy, loving father of Curran and Nikita, devoted grandfather of Leanna. Precious brother of Bertnel, Derek and Jennifer, dear son of the late Lilas.

"Funeral service in his home on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by interment in St. Colmanells Parish Burying Ground.

"Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Logans Funeral Services 12 The Diamond, Ahoghill BT42 1JZ.

"Due to Covid, the service in the home is for family only. Everyone is most welcome to attend and hear the service outside.

"Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family, friends and the entire family circle."