Strule Arts Centre looking forward to new Spring programme of entertainment

THE Strule Arts Centre is delighted to be back enjoying a busy lead up to Christmas. The festive period is full of great entertainment that will help get their patrons into the Christmas spirit.

"This weekend Bob Quick and the Quintet keep audiences entertained on Friday, December 17, with not one but two different shows. At 11.30am there is a free performance of the Culture Show Christmas Special including special guests Fr Kevin Mullan, Rev Jane Nelson and Andrew Maguire," said a spokesperson for the Strule.

"There is even a free mince pie for everyone in the audience! That evening there is a night of festive music with the 'Christmas Brass Band and Choral Spectacular'. This show will include a host of musicians including, Omagh Academy’s Brass Band, Just Sing Omagh Choir, Soprano Gerarda McCann and the mighty Strabane Brass Band. Bob and Gerarda will be back performing in Strule Café on Tuesday, December 20, Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 23.

"Christmas week is filled with local talent including the Pritchard family with their Christmas Special on Wednesday, December 21 and The Cool Hand String Band on Wednesday, December 22.

"If you are looking for entertainment between Christmas and New Year there is a mix of comedy and music with Jake O’Kane and the Celtic Tenors.

"Once the Christmas season is over, Strule Arts Centre move into their exciting new Spring 2022 programme of events. The new year kicks off with a performance from Irish singer songwriter Kieran Goss and singer Annie Kinsella on Friday, January 7. The duo were due to have their concert back in March 2020, but unfortunately had to be postponed when COVID struck.

"There is plenty to keep the kids entertained too! The younger kids will enjoy the 'Adventures on Old McDonalds Farm' on Saturday, January 8. An exciting new four week workshop for secondary school students entitled 'Youth Art' starts on Thursday, January 13 with tutor Pauline Harte. Ulster Touring Opera are hosting three workshops on Saturday, January 15, entitled 'Explore Opera'. The workshops will cover three different age groups from 8 up and including adults.

"There is plenty in store for Country music fans including Declan Nerney on January 29, Philomena Begley on February 24, Derek Ryan on March 10 and Foster and Allen on March 23.

"Audiences can enjoy a good old laugh to clear the New Year blues with some comedy. Micky Bartlett brings his 'Deckchair' to Strule on Thursday, February 17. Patrick Kielty makes a welcome return on Saturday 12 March when he will be taking aim at Brexit, borders, protocols and politicians. There will also be performances from William Caulfield as “Our Jimmy” and the ever popular Give My Head Peace."

For further information on the new Spring Programme, check out Strule Art Centre website www.struleartscentre.co.uk. or contact Box Office on 028 8224 7831.