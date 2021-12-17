Bet McLean League Cup final confirmed for Sunday March 13

THE NI Football League is delighted to confirm that the final of the BetMcLean League Cup will be held on Sunday March 13 2022 at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

The showpiece final will be contested between five-time winners Cliftonville and current holders Coleraine with a 3pm kick-off time and will be broadcast live across the UK & Ireland on Sky Sports.

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive explained: “This announcement marks our ambitions to maximise the potential of our League Cup competition and make this game one of the showpiece events of the football calendar.

“I have set the challenge to our staff to make this the biggest final in NIFL’s history for the benefit of the competing clubs, our sponsor and, most importantly, the fans.

“I am aware this is the first time a major domestic final will be played on a Sunday in Northern Ireland, but we have to continually evolve as a league and look to what has worked for other major sporting events and learn from their successes.

“We will aim to provide affordable and attractive ticket pricing for the final that both rewards the loyalty of long serving supporters but opens the door for new fans and families to enjoy the superb product of live Irish League football," he added.

Information on tickets, matchday arrangements and hospitality packages will be announced in the New Year.