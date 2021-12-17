Dunluce Centre sell-off back on - but counter challenge still possible

COUNCIL plans to sell the Dunluce Centre are back on track after an earlier vote to halt the sell-off was overturned.

However, the saga may still have some way to run after the the UUP announced it could mount a counter challenge.

Last month, elected members voted by the slimmest of margins to reject a £1.25m offer for the vacant family entertainment centre from a Donegal-based businessman.

The decision followed a social media and lobbying campaign by local residents opposed to the sale.

But that move has since been described by DUP members as ‘foolish.’

And the party lodged a rescinding motion which was passed narrowly by the full council on Tuesday.

A second motion, won by 20 votes to 18, placed the sell-off plan back on track.

Afterwards, the UUP's Norman Hillis expressed disappointment but suggested his party were not ready to give up.

“It was a knife edge vote and it's such an important decision that we are considering another call-in,” he said.

“It's an iconic site and we have to consider very carefully what's best for Portrush, the people of Portrush and the wider tourist industry.