Festive procession from Apprentice Boys in Armagh

Following on from their hugely successful evening in Armagh City back in August to mark the Siege of Derry, local members of the centuries old Apprentice Boys of Derry institution are coming together again to end the year in worthy fashion. The dual celebrations will be held on the famous date in Irish history of when the Thirteen Apprentice boys shut and bolted the Maiden Cities gates to keep out the invading forces, otherwise known as ‘The Closing of the Gates’, but whilst remembering this important occasion, the night will also appropriately serve as a carnival like celebration of the centenary and formation of Northern Ireland.

No less than eleven Branches of the Apprentice Boys of Derry organisation will be present including members from Keady, Lisnadill, Gorestown, Markethill, Killylea, Armagh, Middletown, Grange, Kinnego, Caledon and Corcreeny; with visitors from other branches of the Association from across the Province also having been made very welcome to participate.

As one of the largest Apprentice Boys event in Ulster on the evening, if not the largest, the regalia, flags and banners helping to ferment a Festival like atmosphere will of course be augmented by the many bands on the march as well. These include Aughnagurgan Accordion, Markethill Protestant Boys, Loughans Accordion, Drumderg Loyalists, Killycopple Accordion and Armagh True Blues; several of which have been working of renditions of some specifically festive tunes for the night!

The carnival will assemble along Mall East from 6.30pm, and move off sharp at 7pm, making its way through the City Centre via Barrack St, Scotch St, Lower English St, College St and return to Mall East. No Act of Remembrance will be carried on the night, and the proceedings are expected to end in a timely manner around 8pm at Armagh Orange Hall, making it a very family accessible evening. Wrap up warm and bring the family, friends and if you have one, your crimson collaret!