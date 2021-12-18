Robinson condemns 'scandalous' vandalism at Ballynasaggart Church

CONDEMNATION has been widespread after a window was smashed by vandals at a church near Ballygawley.

The incident at Ballynasaggart Church of Ireland, which is believed to have taken place last week, has been described by one local councillor as 'scandalous'.

Clogher Valley councillor, Wills Robinson has spoken of his 'disgust' upon hearing about the vandalism

“I’ve lived in this area my entire lifetime, whilst vandalism has no place in any part of the community, places of worship should be the last place anyone is attacking," councillor Robinson said. "It's scandalous that some people can’t even leave church property alone.

"I have been speaking to the folks in Ballynasaggart Church of Ireland, including the Minister, who just want this to stop. They have had a window broken. They are all volunteers offering a service to the community. The hall and the church cater for older people as well as youngsters too.

"They have worked hard to build good facilities, they shouldn’t have to tolerate criminal damage.

"This has been raised with the police and anyone with information should contact the PSNI.”

Meanwhile, DUP MLA., Deborah Erskine, has said a scheme must be put in place by the NI Executive to help fund the installation of CCTV, and other security measures, at churches.

She said: “This time last year I raised this issue in the council as there had been 600 attacks on places of worship across Northern Ireland between 2014 and 2019. Sadly a lot of those had been across Tyrone and Fermanagh.

"We have been urging the Department of Justice to put in place a scheme similar to one already in existence in England which would help fund churches to install CCTV and other security measures.

"It is so frustrating that places of worship need such measures but they are run by volunteers and CCTV can run into quite a bit of money therefore a scheme to help pay for it and deter would-be vandals would be worthwhile.”