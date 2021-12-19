Omagh firefighters hang up their helmets after 30 years

TWO Omagh men have hung up their helmets for a final time having retired as local firefighters with over 30 years service apiece.

Willie Sayers and Paddy Blee, both from Omagh, have each served over 30 years in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) having both joined the force in 1990 as retained fire fighters.

And the pair can look back at their career with fondness, with many years spent providing a vital public service at all hours of the day and night, while enjoying the camaraderie with fellow fighters.

Last week, a special reception was held at Omagh Fire Station, where the pair where joined by NIFRS commanders and co-workers. Both Mr Sayers and Mr Blee were awarded special tokens of appreciation from the Fire Service, as well as framed certificates.

Reflecting on his years of service, Mr Sayers, who is also a well-known estate agent and mortgage advisor in Omagh, said it was a "true privilege" to serve the community.

"It was very worthwhile job, and it was a true privilege to serve the community for so long," he said. "I started in April 1990. My uncle was in it for 27 years, and that's what inspired me to join up. It was very much in the family, and I felt it would be a worthwhile job so I decided to just go for it.

"Serving the community was a great highlight and the camaraderie with the fellows was also a real highlight. It was fantastic to be part of the team.

"I was retained so we went out as and when required. We were on call 24/7, unless on holidays. We could have been called upon at any time of the day and night, and we often were!

Mr Sayers concluded: "There has been lots of changes in the Fire Service over the years. There is a big emphasis now on fire safety which has cut down on the incidents, which is a good thing. Naturally, the equipment has all been updated, and new things have come on board."

Fellow Omagh man Paddy Blee, who during his years of service as a firefighter worked for a local business and later for the district council, said he "absolutely loved" the role.

"I did 31 years in total as a retained fire fighter, which was a role I decided to do when I was 20 years of age," Mr Blee said. "I saw it advertised in the local papers, and because my brother was in the Ambulance Service, I thought why not, I may as well have a go at it!

"There was no typical day as a firefighter and no two days are the same. I could have been at my work and could have been called out, and would have been away all day. I was very lucky that I had an understanding employer who let me away when needed, which is more of a rarity nowadays I feel.

Mr Blee continued: "It's hard to pick a highlight, as there too many to name. I always got great joy from the job, and there was a great sense of camaraderie with the men. There was always a bit of craic at the station, no matter how tough things got. There were good times and I enjoyed it.

"Overall, it's a very satisfying job. I would recommend any young person to go for it, retained or full time job. There are many opportunities for retained firefighters at present.

"Of course, it's the kind of job that can take its toll on family life, so thank goodness my wife Angela was such a great support throughout it all, when it came to looking after the children when a call came out of the blue. She has been a great support through it all and I am very thankful for that!"

Paddy concluded: "I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a firefighter. I would do it all over again!"