Jamison brings the magic of colour to Newry children centre

Local artist Brendan Jamison was invited to create something magical for the ceiling of a gigantic children’s arts centre in Newry.

This is the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland. Originally built as old mill in the 1800s, the Sticky Fingers Arts Centre has tall windows and high ceilings, making it the perfect setting for an expansive ceiling sculpture.

Embracing the uplifting joy of vibrant colour, suspended foam segments appear to float across the ceiling, creating a rhythm to enchant visitors as they wander through the space.

Jamison titled the artwork, ‘Flow’ and spent 8 weeks constructing and installing the 37 sections in 7 different colours.

He rolled over 10,000 sheets of foam, inserting each tube into a wire lattice, suspended from the roof.

The art centre manager Mark Revels describes how:

“Similar to a honey-comb effect, the artwork appears organic, with some visitors comparing it to the richness of colour and texture in a coral reef. Others are seeing a rainbow of cloud formations, a glowing nebula in outer space or a series of technicolour waves rippling across the roof. Part of the beauty of this sculpture is how it allows people to create their own narrative around it, with the visual stimulus conjuring up lots of different ideas and possibilities of what it could be”.

The artwork will remain on permanent display, now part of the fabric of the art centre.

Jamison states that he “hopes the visual feast will ignite the imagination of everyone entering the building. It is important to convey a sense of the magic of this arts centre. It is a unique place for children to enjoy play and creativity in a safe and inspiring environment.

“Sticky Fingers is like a petrol station for art, fuelling creativity within our younger generation, refilling their tanks and allowing their imagination to flow with happiness in every direction. It has been a joy to work on the project with such a friendly team of professionals at Sticky Fingers.”

Located in the heart of Newry on Upper Edward Street, Sticky Fingers is open 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday with morning and afternoon activities designed to keep all the children enthralled.

Meanwhile, parents can enjoy relaxing in the Crisis Cafe, located beside the workshop room.