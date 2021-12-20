Kilcoo one step away from retaining Ulster title

Kilcoo 1-11 Glen 0-11

Jerome Johnston’s goal on 68 minutes sent Kilcoo into an Ulster Final against Derrygonnelly early next year after absorbing contest against Watty Grahams Glenn.

Played in a foggy Athletic Grounds in Armagh it was a cagey first half where the sides couldn’t be separated at half-time with 0-04 each.

The second half was much more open with both sides going for the jugular but after finishing 0-08 to 0-08 at full-time the game went to extra-time.

There Glenn took the lead for the first time, following a stunning Conor Glass free, but Glenn couldn’t live with the speed of Shealan Johnston and points from Ceilum Doherty and Paul Devlin along with Jerome Johnston’s late goal was enough to see the Magpies through.

WATTY GRAHAMS GLEN: Connlan Bradley, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan (0-01), Ciaran McFaul (0-01), Ethan Doherty, Conor Glass (0-02, 0-1 free), Emmett Bradley (0-01 free), Eunan Mulholland, Jack Doherty, Conor McDevitt, Paul Gunning (0-01 free), Danny Tallon (0-03, 0-3 frees), Conleth McGuckian.

Subs: Alex Doherty for Gunning 45’, Conor Gallagher for Conor Carville 62’, Adam McGonigle for Eunan Mulholland 70’, Stevie O’Hara (0-02, 0-2 frees)

KILCOO: Niall Kane (0-01 45’), Niall Branagan, Ryan McEvoy, Aaron Branagan, Miceal Rooney (0-02), Anthony Morgan, Eugene Branagan, Dylan Ward (0-01), Aaron Morgan, Ceilum Doherty (0-02), Jerome Johnston (1-00), Shealan Johnston (0-01), Conor Laverty, Ryan Johnston (0-01), Paul Devlin (0-03, 0-3 frees).

Subs: Daryl Branagan for Anthony Morgan 50’, C Rooney for Laverty 57’, Aidan Branagan for Aaron Morgan 58’, Conor Laverty for Daryl Branagan 75’.

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).