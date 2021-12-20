Parents at 'breaking point' over school uniform costs, says Omagh exchange group

SOME local parents are being brought to breaking point every year trying to cover the costs of school uniforms.

That's according to Cathy McNamee, of the Omagh Uniform Exchange group - a cross-community uniform exchange programme helping families in need.

The centre takes in donations of uniforms to help parents who may be struggling to pay for their children's uniforms.

Cathy was commenting after it was revealed that families in Northern Ireland are receiving significantly less in school uniform grants than elsewhere in the UK.

Here, low-income families can receive a grant of £35.75 towards the cost of a primary school uniform and between £73 to £78 towards the cost of a post-primary uniform and PE kit.

However, families in Northern Ireland can receive more than £100 less per child compared to those in England, Scotland and Wales.

A review of free school meals and uniform grant criteria is being carried out by the Department of Education and is expected to take about 18 months.

"The cost of living has exploded and uniforms are now very expensive," said Cathy, who is calling for a 'root and branch' review of uniforms.

"Some families have very little change from £300 after buying uniforms.

"Parents are very happy for their child to wear a uniform, but it's just the sheer cost of it and the current grants are clearly not addressing the gap.

"Many parents do not want to be identified as being in need and must be in dire straits to approach schools.

"Sometimes families have to make a decision: heating, eating or buying a uniform. That should not be happening in the 21st century.

"We've seen parents are their wits-end, completely broken just trying to get their children back to school. The stories we hear would break your heart."

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit parents in their wallets and exasperated the problem, with families who have never had to access such services before now in desperate need of help.

Cathy called on the government to "properly fund" organisations such as the Omagh Exchange Uniform.

She has also revealed that the Omagh Uniform Exchange group - which is currently operating out of St Joseph’s Hall - requires a permanent home, despite its huge demand.

"Organisations like ours provide a necessity but the government wants schools to set up their own uniform exchanges and that is not pressure the government should be putting on schools," continued Cathy.

"We would love to open all year round but we don't have the premises, the volunteers or the funding.

"We need to find permanent premises which can be opened as a proper shop and offer a walk-in service.

"If organisations such as ours were properly funded we could provide a much better service for all and uniform exchange groups would surely grow and become a much more accepted part of society.

"If the government wants to look at a second-hand uniform provision, they need to think wider than just throwing it back onto schools. Schools are already working on diminished resources, so where are they going to find the budget to provide uniform exchange programmes?"

Demand

Such is the demand for second-hand uniforms, the volunteers at Omagh Exchange Uniform have considered the possibility of opening up for a couple of days over the Christmas holidays.

"We're always available and can be contacted through our Facebook page," continued Cathy.

"We're still getting 10-15 requests every week and there's still at least one of us in at the weekend collecting and gathering uniforms.

"It is our intention of opening during half-term in February or possibly Easter and the summer, absolutely.

"There is definitely a need, our programme is very successful and while there is a need we will keep going."

Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Adam Gannon - who is also a school teacher - said the current Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen "and her predecessors at the Department of Education all have serious questions to answer"

“I was stunned to learn that families in Britain receive can receive over £100 more per child through a school uniform grant when compared with those in the North," he commented.

"This is completely unfair and raises serious questions about why the Department of Education has not offered more support to parents in recent years, with the costs of uniforms and sports kits rising all the time.

“We have this debate every August and September when children get ready to return to school and nothing is ever done about it. To purchase a uniform for one child can cost well over £100 and for families that have multiple children, this can be a huge strain alongside all the other associated back-to-school costs.

“I know of numerous local families who have been extremely stretched trying to find the money to pay for children’s uniforms and back to school costs – that’s completely unacceptable and it puts parents and children under huge duress.

"The pressure caused by this issue has been highlighted in recent years with charities collecting uniforms and giving them out to those in need. It’s disgraceful that the situation has been allowed to get to this stage.

“I welcome the review currently taking place, but it must address the key issues – the cost of uniforms, the lack of support available and the lack of consultation with parents. A small rise in the uniform grant will be an insult to parents here who are struggling, particularly in light of spiraling energy and living costs, as well as cuts to welfare.

"This issue has run on far too long – Minister McIlveen and her predecessors at the Department of Education all have serious questions to answer.

"The ridiculous cost of school uniforms and PE kits should not have to be a consideration for parents trying to get the best education for their child.”