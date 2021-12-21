Police investigate Parkhall arson attack

A HOUSEHOLDER has escaped injury after arsonists stuffed a lit rag through the letterbox of a flat in Parkhall.

Detectives investigating the fire on Sunday December 19, are appealing for information and witnesses.

Police were called to the Portlee Walk area at approximately 8.20pm last night.

It was reported that a rag had been placed into the letterbox of the property and the material lit with an accelerant.

Damage was caused to the hallway of the flat, the communal hallway area and the door.

The rest of the property sustained substantial smoke damage.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that this was a deliberate ignition.

“Thankfully the home owner was not present when this attack took place.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have CCTV footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1915 19/12/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Local Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Montgomery slammed the attack.

“Any arson attack is of great concern for the damage it could do to individuals and both the property attacked and surrounding properties.” he said.

“I condemn any act like this and encourage anyone with information to pass it on to PSNI.”