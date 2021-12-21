To your good Elf! Coleman's hosts festive fundraiser

STAFF at Coleman’s Garden Centre in Templepatrick unleashed their inner elves this festive period to raise vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

They joined thousands of fundraisers around the country who donned their festive elf ears, tights and jingly shoes for Elf Day on Friday December 3.

Staff spread Christmas cheer around the garden centre to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

In-house baker Ashleigh Craig created a spectacular cake and Margaret Sloan OBE knitted beautiful figures which were raffled off to raise funds.

Laura West of Coleman’s Garden Centre commented: “We hosted the charity Elf Day in aid of Alzheimer's Society as we fully support the work it does and will continue to try to help spread the word about it.

“The day was a great success, under Covid safe restrictions, and raised £266.46. We look forward to continuing to create other supportive events in the future.”

The festive-themed fundraising event comes at a crucial time for people living with dementia and their carers. People with dementia have been worst hit by coronavirus, and for many this festive season, the magic of Christmas will be marred by families having to cope with an unmanageable and irreversible decline in their loved ones.

Bernadine McCrory, Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland Country Director, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Coleman’s Garden Centre and all of our amazing fundraisers, for being their best elves this festive period.

“Elf Day is a fantastic opportunity for friends, colleagues and families to come together and have some fun, but there is a serious side to this too.

“Christmas can be a challenging and isolating time for people affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s Society often sees an increased demand for our services from families noticing changes in loved ones over the festive period.

“All the money raised by the charity’s little, and not-so-little, helpers will provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

There’s still time to unleash your inner elf this December and raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society by taking part in Elf Day. Get your free fundraising pack or donate at alzheimers.org.uk/elf-day