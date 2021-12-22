Police concern for missing man

The 85-year-old left home at Main Street in Armoy at 1am this morning

By Damian Mullan

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing man James (Jimmy) Higgins.

The 85-year-old left home, in Main Street in Armoy, at 1am this morning (Wednesday 22 December).

Jimmy is described as being 5’ 7” in height, with white/grey short hair.  He is possibly wearing glasses, a pale green jumper and light brown or grey trousers. 

He has links to Rasharkin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 298 of 22/12/21.

 

