Police concern for missing man

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing man James (Jimmy) Higgins.



The 85-year-old left home, in Main Street in Armoy, at 1am this morning (Wednesday 22 December).



Jimmy is described as being 5’ 7” in height, with white/grey short hair. He is possibly wearing glasses, a pale green jumper and light brown or grey trousers.



He has links to Rasharkin.



Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 298 of 22/12/21.