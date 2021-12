Antrim vaccine clinic holiday opening hours announced

The Antrim Forum coronavirus vaccine clinic will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as Monday December 27.

It will reopen from 9.30am until 4.30pm on Tuesday December 28, Wednesday December 29 and Thursday December 30.

It will be open from 9.30am to 4pm on New Year’s Eve, Friday December 31 and closed on New Years Day and Tuesday December 2.

To book, log on to https://covid-19.hscni.net/

get-vaccinated