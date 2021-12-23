PSNI appeal after 'cowardly and despicable' attack on man in 80s

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an assault and burglary in Ballymena on Wednesday evening, 22 December.

The incident took place at a house in the Brook Park area of the town at around 7.35pm.

Inspector Riddell said: “The homeowner – a man aged in his late 80s – was confronted by a male intruder who asked for his wallet.

“When the victim refused, the suspect struck him to the face resulting in a laceration to the forehead. He was later taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“It’s not known, at this stage, if anything has been taken. However, without doubt, this was a particularly cowardly and despicable crime, which has left the victim understandably shaken.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1704 of 22/12/21. If you were in the area around that time and noticed any suspicious activity, or if you could possibly have captured dash cam footage, please get in touch.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Independent Ballymena councillor, Rodney Quigley commented: "Totally disgusted and angry to learn of an attack on a vulnerable pensioner earlier this evening in his own home in the Harryville area.

"The man who was attacked is a well liked and much respected member of the local Community and I condemn outright the actions of the thugs who carried out this attack.

"There is no place in today's society for anyone who takes part in this unacceptable behaviour and I would encourage anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI so that the perpetrators of this crime can be put behind bars where they belong."