Oil theft in Omagh
Darren Beattie

Darren Beattie

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the theft of oil from a premises in the Campsie Road area of Omagh.

It was reported that oil had been taken from a tank outside the premises and criminal damage caused to the oil tank in the area at some stage between 4pm on Friday, December 17, and 9am on Monday, December 20.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 486 of 20/12/21.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

