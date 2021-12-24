Council thanks Norbrook Staff for donating toys and food Hampers

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Deputy Chairperson, Councillor Oonagh Magennis visited the Norbrook factory to thank the staff for their generosity in donating toys and Christmas food hampers to local families in need.

Building on the success of a similar project last year, the Council and local Community and Voluntary Sector have partnered with Norbrook Laboratories to provide 1,450 toys and food hampers to families across the District. Norbrook staff have given their time generously to make up the hampers which were distributed by a wide range of Community and Voluntary groups and coordinated by the Confederation of Community Groups, County Down Rural Community Network, Community Advice and the Strategic Stakeholder Forum.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Deputy Chairperson, Councillor Oonagh Magennis said, “The combination of COVID-19 and increasing financial pressures have placed severe strain on family budgets this year, with many finding it hard to make ends meet. I would like to express our thanks to Norbrook staff and to our Community Sector partners, who have collaborated and delivered parcels to those most in need across our community. This project demonstrates how the strong links between the Council, the local Business Community and Community and Voluntary Sector can make an important contribution to improving the lives of people in Newry, Mourne and Down.”

Denise Collins, HR Director Norbrook said “Our employees were delighted to give back to the Community once again this year, and we were amazed by the generosity of everyone who donated toys and food. Money raised through a festive bake sale was also used to purchase additional toys and food, enabling us to make a difference to even more families this year. Hundreds of employees also volunteered to make up the food hampers and wrap the toys, demonstrating the real spirit of Christmas.”