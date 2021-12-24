AN 82-year-old former school bus driver and ‘giant’ of his GAA club killed in a road crash in Moneymore was described by friends as a “real gentleman, always smiling”.

Tommy McLoughlin, from the village of Drummullan, was involved in the collision on Desertmartin Road at Moneymore shortly before 8.20pm on Tuesday December 14th.

The father-of-six and grandfather was taken to hospital but later passed away from his injuries.

The accident involved a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan