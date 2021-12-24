Christmas greetings from Chairman of Mid-Ulster Council

The Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, wishes everyone across the district a very happy, peaceful and safe Christmas.

Councillor McLean told the Courier: “The importance of spending time with the people that matter most to us has really came to the fore over the past few years.

“Time is a precious commodity – it cannot be bought and it cannot be replenished. This Christmas, thankfully, we should be able to spend quality time with our family and friends.

“However, we must not become complacent during the festive season. I’m urging people to make safer choices and follow public health advice to keep ourselves and the wider community safe and healthy this Christmas and into the New Year.”