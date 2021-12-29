Police appeal as woman assaulted and knocked unconscious

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault outside a licenced premises on the Castlefin Road, Castlederg, in the early hours of Monday, December 27.



Constable Dougherty said: “At approximately 1.15am the victim reported standing outside a licensed premises waiting for a lift home with friends.



“A group of males, aged approximately 18 to 21-years-old, gathered close to them and approached them and an interaction ensued.

"Two males that were in the group stood to the victim’s right and it was at this stage that she was aware that she had been struck by someone in close proximity to her.

"The victim was knocked unconscious for an unknown period of time and suffered a minor abrasion above her right eyebrow and a bruise to her right hand.



“An iPhone 11 Pro Max, midnight green in colour, belonging to the victim cannot be accounted for.



“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed the assault take place or may have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 506 27/12/21.”



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/