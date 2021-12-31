MP urges terror victims to apply for entitlements

NORTH Antrim MP Ian Paisley is urging innocent victims of terrorism in the Ballymena area to apply for payments they may be entitled to under the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme.

Registered Northern Ireland charity, Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW) says it will offer every possible assistance to those who wish to apply for the scheme to write a Troubles related incident and impact statement that will be part of their application to the Victims’ Payments Board.

UHRW Advocacy Manager, Axel Schmidt, said: “We are here to help people who might be put off by the complexity of the application process.

“Innocent victims of terrorism, many of whom have suffered in silence for decades, deserve to receive every possible assistance. Under this scheme, which is administered by the Victims’ Payments Board, successful applicants can qualify for annual payments of up to £10,000.

“Victims who suffered serious physical injuries from the actions of cruel and heartless terrorists may qualify for the highest levels of annual compensation. Also, people who were left traumatised and are suffering long-term Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or other psychological conditions, may also qualify to benefit from this long-overdue compensation scheme.

“It is crucial to ensure that no one, among those who qualify for the scheme, is left out. People shouldn’t feel they are on their own. Ulster Human Rights Watch is here to help, we can be contacted by phone on 028 3833 4500 or by email at info@uhrw.org.uk and will be only too happy to assist.

“Awards made under this scheme are an acknowledgement of the suffering many victims of terrorism have gone through. Having waited years for this scheme to be introduced, we are now working hard to see it delivered for them.”