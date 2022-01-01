Meeting on current education issues 'frank and constructive'

A MEETING of local Sinn Féin politicians, primary school principals and Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen has been described as "frank and constructive."

The Education Minister was invited to the area by West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer, in response to unprecedented challenges facing local school leaders.

Speaking on the meeting, Mr McAleer said: “On the back of representations from the local school community I invited the Education Minister to the area to hear at first hand the unprecedented range of challenges facing our local school leaders.

“The engagement took place in the Dean Maguirc College, Carrickmore and was attended by Principals from primary schools across the mid Tyrone area.

“Minister McIlveen gave an opening address after which local Principals discussed the challenges they experience daily, directly with the Minister and her officials.

“Many issues were discussed including the challenges of Covid-19, the shortage of substitute teachers, the need for support for Special Educational Needs and need for capital investment in schools, including a development proposal for Dean Maguirc to facilitate the ever-increasing demand for places.

“I am very grateful to Mr Warnock and the staff at Dean Maguirc for facilitating this engagement. The meeting was a frank and constructive exchange of views and I believe the Minister is now better informed of the array of challenges faced those at the coal face of delivering high quality education in our area.

“I trust the Minister will endeavour to address the issues raised in the time ahead”.