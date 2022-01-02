Cullybackey burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Pottinger Street area of Cullybackey on Friday 31st December.

Sometime between 3:30am and 4:30am, it was reported that entry was gained to the rear of a house in the area.

A number of items including a mobile phone, a watch, bank cards and a white shopping bag were taken during the incident.

A male and female, who were both in their 60s, and a teenage girl were inside the house at the time of the incident but were not injured.

Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 756 31/12/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.