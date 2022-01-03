Former ‘Con’ editor honoured for services to journalism and the community

THE former long-time editor of the Tyrone Constitution and its sister newspaper, the Strabane Weekly News, Wesley Atchison, said he was “humbled but delighted and grateful” to have been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours List for services to journalism and the community in Co Tyrone.

The 66-year-old Omagh native joined Tyrone’s oldest newspaper - the ‘Con’ which was founded in 1844 - directly after completing his A level studies at the then Portora Royal School in Enniskillen.

He officially retired in August 2020 having served 46 years continuously with the Tyrone newspapers - now part of the Alpha Media Group.

Having received the letter from the Cabinet Office informing him of the honour a few weeks ago while recuperating from recent surgery, Wesley said it was a welcome boost as well as a complete surprise.

He also said he was sure there were many who were more deserving of such an accolade, but he was extremely grateful to have been nominated and recognised.

