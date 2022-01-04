New Year gongs for locals

HE’S already a six-time World Superbike Champion, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year runner-up and freeman of the borough - and now Jonathan Rea can add an OBE to his haul of silverware.

While he hit 100 wins this season, the local man who now lives in Dunadry was unable to claim his seventh run on the bounce.

However hopefully an honour from the Queen will help lift his spirits!

Rea (left) was honoured for ‘services to Motorcycle Racing’.

Another local face who will be off to a Royal investiture in 2022 will be Ivor McMullan, the Head of Parks at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, for public service during Covid-19.

The parks department came into its own during the pandemic, as hordes flocked to outdoor spaces when gyms and other leisure destinations were closed during lockdown.

Council facilities were able to secure a number of Covid-safe accreditations and one-way systems, signage and other innovations were implemented.

Mr McMullan will receive a British Empire Medal.

And another BEM has gone to Family Caring Centre Manager Louise Goodman (McIlwee).

She was honoured for ‘services to the Mental and Physical Wellbeing to vulnerable people in County Antrim’.

Louise’s career prior to and during her almost 15 years at the Family Caring Centre in Rathenraw has involved military service, retail management, advocacy and counselling - accredited by the British Association of Counsellors and Psychotherapists and a Family Mediator for Family Mediation Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the facility said: “Staff, volunteers, service users and friends of the Family Caring Centre would like to congratulate Louise on this well deserved award!

“What a great start to 2022. May we also take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy and prosperous New Year.”