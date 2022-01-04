Third Agers hammer down their first partnership with the Cornfield Men’s Shed

TWO groups of retired members from Causeway u3a recently completed a series of workshops on making garden items at the Cornfield Men’s shed in Ballysally.

This is the first partnership between the men’s shed and the u3a and it was a great success.

“We had a short talk back in 2020 about the award winning Cornfield Project and we visited and saw a great opportunity for co-operation, availing of the woodwork facilities and the expertise they had,” commented u3a Venie Martin.

“Covid intervened, but when restrictions were lifted, we made a plan together for woodwork skills which was offered to u3a members and which proved very popular.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

