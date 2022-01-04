Tuesday 4 January 2022 9:30
This week's front & back pages
Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:
Click here for Digital ePaper
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Police investigate Dungiven shooting
Coleraine game at home to Warrenpoint Town called off
Swatragh boxer joins the Elite
Glen to get better of Monaghan men
Dalriada Under 16s rugby team into final
Aghadowey Oval race meeting on Saturday night is postponed
Derek Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
NI ministers cut COVID-19 isolation period from ten days to seven.
Caution urged on the roads by the PSNI.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130