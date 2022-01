LONGSTANDING Principal of Kells and Connor Primary School Mr Roy McClelland, has closed the door for the final time as he retires after 30 years of teaching.

Mr McClelland has been principal in Kells and Connor Primary School for over 21 years.

Parent, pupils and staff paid tribute to the popular principal.

He was presented with gifts on the last day of term.

It is hoped he has a long, happy and fulfilled retirement.