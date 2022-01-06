Booster clinics established across Trust

THE Northern Trust has published the dates of their COVID-19 booster clinics and is encouraging all those eligible to take up their booster as Omicron numbers surge across Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health have advised that unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are almost 30 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19 when compared to fully vaccinated individuals who have also received their booster or third dose.

The Trust have advised that while pop up clinics may be established to meet specific needs, there are no plans to continue the clinics outside of Ballymena beyond next week so anyone who wishes to get their vaccine locally should book it now.

The Trust is recommending that people book as it assists them in maximising capacity but clinics accept walk ins as long as people are patient and prepared to wait.

Anyone who wishes to walk in should come well before the clinic finishes.

Clinic locations

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

9.30 - 8pm Thursday 6 & Friday 7 January **Last walk in at 6pm**

9.30 - 5pm Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 January **Last walk in at 4pm**

Opening hours w/c Monday 10 January

9.30am - 6.00pm Monday - Sunday (closed 12.30-1pm)

Antrim Forum

Friday 7 and Sunday 9 January

Thursday 13 January and Saturday 15 January

9.30am – 4.30pm

Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey

Thursday 6 and Saturday 8 January

Wednesday 12, Friday 14 and Sunday 16 January

9.30am – 4.30pm

Please note on Saturday and Sunday the last appointment is at 3.20pm and walk ins until 3pm.

Parish Centre, Magherafelt

Thursday 6 and Saturday 8 January

Friday 14 and Sunday 16 January

9.30am – 4.30pm

Coleraine Leisure Centre

Friday 7 and Sunday 9 January

Thursday 13 and Saturday 15 January

9.30am – 4.30pm

Sheskburn Centre, Ballycastle

Friday 14 January 1.00 - 7.00pm

Saturday 15 January 10am - 4.30pm

The clinics provide Booster Pfizer vaccines and those eligible are encouraged to book online at https://covid-19.hscni.net

/get-vaccinated/ to allow the Trust to maximise resources. First and second doses will also be provided to those eligible.

Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a COVID Booster provided they are at least three complete months from the date of their second dose.

Anyone attending should bring personal ID.

This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.