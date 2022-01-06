Funerals for three young friends in A5 road tragedy

THE death of three young friends in a horrific car crash near Ballygawley has “shocked and stunned” not only Tyrone but the entire Province, mourners were told at their funerals.

Peter Finnegan, Petey McNamee and Nathan Corrigan, all in their 20s, died in the horror smash on the A5 near Ballygawley, in the early hours of Monday morning 27th December, 2021.

The funerals of Mr Finnegan and Mr McNamee took place on New Year's Day, in Clogher and Sixmilecross respectively, while the funeral of Mr Corrigan took place in Garvaghey the following day.