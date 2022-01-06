No shortage of burial plots as Council plan for the future

IT is a subject few liking talking about but it does impact everyone.

Where are you going to be buried?

Well, a report to the Newry Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee would suggest that they very much have ample space for the foreseeable future at least.

Over 1,000 additional burial plots are to be made available at the Council controlled cemeteries in Newry and Warrenpoint.

The Council operates five Municipal Cemeteries: Monkshill, Newry; Warrenpoint; Kilbroney; Lough Inch, Ballinahinch and Stuell Cemetery in Downpatrick.

In a report to the Council’s neighbourhood Services Committee it was stated that a small extension to 80 plots was recently added to the Monkshill Municipal Cemetery which should provide sufficient new burial space for the next two years or more.

A planning application has been submitted for a further extension to the cemetery which would provide and additional 600 plus plots.

Such a development, according to the report, would provide sufficient burial capacity for the foreseeable future.

At Warrenpoint Municipal Cemetery, a recently completed extension provided an additional 271 plots. At the current burial rate this cemetery will provide sufficient capacity for the foreseeable future.#

At Kilbroney Municipal Cemetery, an extension of approximately 130 new burial is plots is proposed for this cemetery under existing planning approval.

Extensions have also been completed to both Lough Inch and Struel; Municipal Cemeteries within the past five years and these extensions are will provide sufficient burial capacity for the foreseeable future.