Mobile COVID testing site returns to Strabane

A MOBILE Covid testing centre is reopening in Strabane.

This morning (Thursday) officials were busy erecting the site at the Canal Basin north car park.

The location has also been listed on the Public Health Agency's (PHA) website.

It comes in the wake of representations from local politicians who have been urging the PHA to reinstate a Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) in the town given the rising infection rates amid the escalating spread of the Omicron variant, with the Derry City and Strabane District Council area recording one of the highest COVID rates across the UK in recent days.

Difficulty in accessing PCR testing slots over the festive break and a lack of availability of Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) at local pharmacies, have also been reported, with some local people having to travel as far away as Enniskillen to get tested over the Christmas period.

Mobile testing units provide a temporary testing site that can be set up quickly in response to local demand.

The units are open from 9am to 3pm and can be booked through the normal booking channels.

For details, visit:

https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/covid-19-coronavirus/testing-and-tracing-covid-19/testing-covid-19