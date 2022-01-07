Temporary closure of recycling centres amid staff shortages

SOME local recycling centres will close temporarily next week as staff shortages impact on services.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said the changes, from Monday 10, are due to staff shortages and resulting pressures on services.

The decision has also been taken to temporarily suspend council's bulky lift service over the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for council said: "The public should be advised that every effort is being made to keep the majority of our essential services operational within the restrictions in place by the NI Executive and in the interests of public safety and our staff and we hope to resume these services as soon as possible.

"Further updates can be found on our social media channels.

"You can find information on all current council services here - https://bit.ly/3n5Q0GL."

The temporary closures are as follows:

Strabane area:

Monday, January 10: Plumbridge Recycling Centre will be closed.

Tuesday, January 11: Spamount will be closed.

Wednesday, January 12: Newtownstewart will be closed.

Thursday, January 13: Spamount closed.

Friday, January 14: Donemana closed.

Derry area:

Claudy Recycling Centre will be closed on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday 11.

Park Recycling Centre will be closed on Wednesday, January 12, Thursday 13 and Friday 14.