Newry to host Summertime spectecular

Steelstown thoughts turn to Brian Og after Ulster win
Newry hopes to shift from pandemic to party time as the city’s highly popular music festival Iúr Cinn Fleadh moves to the August Bank Holiday weekend.
After a two-year absence, the Fleadh will return to Newry for 25th-29th August 2022 with a sensational summer show of music, mirth and more. Arts events will complement the musical offerings.
The Fleadh committee have been putting together some exciting preliminary ideas for the five-day event. But top of the bill will be the health and safety of punters and performers.
Committee members want to make the Fleadh an open-air spectacular – with everything from singing in the street to dancing on the green.
The call has gone out to invite local people to serve the city as volunteers – from organising behind the scenes to assisting musicians and singers in setting up. Many volunteers have found this an immensely rewarding experience.
The Fleadh’s aim remains the same – to bring together locally and nationally known musicians, with some from other countries – in a music and arts festival for the city's wellbeing. Paul Brady, Frances Black, Sharon Shannon, Hothouse Flowers and The 4 of Us have been among Fleadh contributors in the past.
Those interested in helping to make the Fleadh a super summer success can contact the organisers at info@newry2020.com