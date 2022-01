Matthew Jacks, an 11 year old from the Fivemiletown area, has raised £800 for RUTH, a homeless charity based in Belfast.

Matthew raised the money by organising a car boot sale, collecting items donated by his school Brookeborough Primary School, as well as Fivemiletown College. Items were also donated by Matthew’s Church, Brookeborough Elim, as well as from his friends and neighbours in Lisnaskea and the Fivemiletown area.