Antrim Boardwalk blueprint revealed

THE first artist’s impression of how Antrim Boardwalk could breathe new life into the town centre have been released.

The council has appointed local company Martin Contracting from Ballyclare to carry out the first phase of the major Refurbishment Works.

The project has attracted £130,500 of funding from the Department for Communities and Department for Infrastructure for this first phase of the project.

The second phase of the works will be an extension of the Boardwalk which is being advanced as part of the Antrim Levelling Up Fund Scheme.

The project to upgrade the Antrim Boardwalk along the Six Mile Water Antrim will include a series of innovations.

The council plans to remove and replace the existing timber decking boards with new anti-slip timber decking boards.

The existing street lighting along the timber boardwalk will go too, replaced by new lights.

They also intend to proceed with the removal and replacement of existing balustrade along the timber boardwalk and paved path.

The plan, as revealed in the new blueprint, is to encourage businesses to link onto the boardwalk, with new cafes and bars driving footfall.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said it could help the walkway finally live up to it potential.

“This is welcome news for our Borough,” said the Alliance rep.

“These refurbishment works will bring more footfall to Antrim town centre and help us tackle the challenges of climate and environmental change by encouraging active travel whilst also proving a local business with the contract.”