Answer ‘Maggie’s Call’

A SINN Féin Councillor has called on every person in every family in the Glens to sign a petition calling for the Northern Ireland Fire Service to be dispatched to emergency calls in rural areas.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Oliver McMullan said this is a “vitally important” move that would see trained firefighters respond to emergency calls when an ambulance may be delayed.

Cllr McMullan said: “Whilst it is through no fault of the ambulance service, there can often be a long wait on a response in an emergency.

“It's ironic that we have firefighters trained to first-aid standards and they're not being utilised, it makes no sense.”

The Glens man was speaking out after the family of Maggie Black launched the petition ‘Maggie’s Call’ at the weekend.

The family said: “We want a guarantee that the Northern Ireland Fire Service will be dispatched to emergency calls in Carnlough, Glenarm, The Glens of Antrim and all rural areas in Northern Ireland.

“On the morning of December 1 2021 our lives changed forever, as we lost our innocent, fun-loving, beautiful ‘Wee Maggie’.

“She was the light of our lives, who made an impression on everyone she met."





