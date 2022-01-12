Police appeal for witnesses following Sion Mills incident

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of an altercation which occurred at the Main Street area of Sion Mills this morning (Wednesday, January 12).



Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “At around 8.45am, it was reported that an altercation took place at a property in the area and then continued onto the street.

"It was believed that one man was armed with a knife.

"Two men aged in their 30s and one man aged in his 20s were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries following the incident.



“One man aged in his 30s and one man aged in his 20s have been arrested in relation to the incident.



“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 275 12/01/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”