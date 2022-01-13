Theft of machinery in Omagh

POLICE in Omagh are investigating the theft of machinery from a construction site in the Bankmore Way East area of Omagh.

A mini digger, generator and two trailers were among the items reported stolen in the theft believed to have occurred on Tuesday, January 11, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 236 of 12/01/22.