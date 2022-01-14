Chairperson Opens Online Book of Condolence in Memory of Aisling Murphy

The Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Cathy Mason has opened an Online Book of Condolence for the residents of Newry, Mourne and Down district to extend their sympathies to the family of Aisling Murphy who tragically lost her life in Tullamore on Wednesday.

Councillor Mason said, “As Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down Council I will be lighting up Down Leisure Centre and Newry Town Hall white from 4pm in memory of Aisling. Her death is a senseless killing and on behalf of residents in the district I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to her parents, family and friends on their immeasurable loss.”

She continued, “there will be candle lit vigil at 4pm today at the St. Patrick’s Centre, Market Street, Downpatrick to remember Aisling and all who have died by gender-based violence. I would urge anyone who cannot make the vigil today to light a candle and place it in your window to remember Aisling.”

“To extend your sympathies to the family of Aisling Murphy and to show your support against gender-based violence please sign the online book of condolence or attend the vigil today.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, sympathies may only be expressed online. The Council's Book of Condolence is available to sign at: www.newrymournedown.org/book-of-condolence-for-aisling-murphy.

All messages in the online book will be recorded by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and sent to Aisling’s family.

The Book of Condolence will close for digital signatures on Monday 24 January at 5pm.