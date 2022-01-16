Anger at dumping of household waste along rural road

A LOCAL councillor has condemned an incident of fly-tipping in the Castlederg area.

During the coronavirus pandemic there has been a reported rise in the amount of rubbish being dumped indiscriminately, particularly in rural areas.

Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) says fly-tipping continues to be an issue and is reminding the public to discard of their rubbish responsibly.

The DUP's Keith Kerrigan, who represents the Derg area on council, says he hopes a plan by council to reopen the local recycling centre in the area will come to fruition soon.

He was speaking following a recent incident of fly-tipping just outside Killen when a large amount of household waste, including toys, was dumped.

Alderman Kerrigan said: "There has been a few bags of rubbish dumped on the Edenreagh Road outside Killen.

"This road starts around 100 yards away from the entrance to the current recycling centre.

"So it could be concluded that individuals unknown went to the Killen site and seeing it closed travelled up a local rural road and dumped the contents at the gate of a local farmer's field.

"This rubbish included household rubbish including pizza boxes and children’s toys. I noted Peppa Pig and a pink kitchen set in the items disposed of."

Alderman Kerrigan said there was no excuse for fly-tipping incidents such as this as there are adequate facilities across the district to allow people to properly dispose of their waste.

"This is obviously not acceptable," he continued. "Bulky waste lifts are available to residents of the Derg DEA and the temporary facility at Spamount is also available.

"Plus if someone has got into their car to take items to a recycling centre it would not be too difficult to travel to Newtownstewart or Strahans Road.

"Obviously it would be far more convenient for all involved to have the Killen site reopened and apparently it is council’s intention to get the laneway widened and get the site open in line with health and safety regulations in the coming months."

Derry City and Strabane District Council were asked for an update on plans to facilitate the reopening of the centre.

A spokesperson said: "Killen Recycling Centre remains temporarily closed and there is an alternative waste disposal site available at the Spamount site, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4pm.

"It is intended that the Killen site will reopen following major refurbishment works currently progressing through council."

The spokesperson added that incidents of fly tipping can be reported at derrystrabane.com/flytipping.