Deputy Mayor blasts criminal damage of bins

A number of household bins were set on fire last week in the Demesne area of the town.

The police confirmed that they received a report of criminal damage in the Glenshesk Drive area of Ballymena on (Tuesday, January 11.

It was reported that a number of bins were alight shortly after 2.40am on January 11, and the fire service were also called and attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI told the Guardian: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 94 of 11/01/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Deputy Mayor, TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong has condemned the criminal damage.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “I was very disappointed to hear of this anti-social behaviour in the Demesne area where homeowners had their bins set alight.

“Obviously I condemn this behaviour.

“The police are aware of the incident and I would urge anyone with any information to contact them.”

He has also spoken to council officials about bin replacements.

He said: “I have spoken with council officers who have confirmed that any resident who had their bin damaged will receive a new one free of charge if they can produce a PSNI crime number.”

Cllr Armstrong continued by urging the public now to engage in such behaviour.

He added: “I would urge every member of the public to respect other people’s property and possessions.

“No-one needs to live in fear of having their property destroyed by anti-social behaviour.