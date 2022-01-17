Trader call out for return of North West Angling Fair

THE North West Angling Fair is scheduled to return to Melvin Sports Complex this year after a two-year absence.

The annual event couldn't take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but Derry City and Strabane District Council have plans to host the Strabane fair this April 2 and 3.

The programme is yet to be finalised but applications are currently being welcomed from individuals, businesses and organisations interested in trading at the North West Angling Fair.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged all interested parties to get their applications in.

"It's great news that we are planning the return of the North West Angling Fair this year," he said.

"It is a staple part of the Strabane events calendar.

"I know that our council team are working hard on delivering a great programme and fishing enthusiasts across the North West region are in for a real treat as we bring together a host of the UK's and Ireland's greatest fly-dressers, casters and top angling specialists to the spectacular setting of the River Mourne in the fishing heart of the North West.

"This is a trading opportunity not to be missed so if you are an individual, business or organisation interested in being part of this event I would strongly encourage you to get the application form filled out today."

Trader application forms can be sought by contacting catherine.ashford@derrystrabane.com

Fully completed applications must be returned by Monday, January 24 to Catherine Ashford, Festival and Events, Derry City and Strabane District Council, 98 Strand Road, Derry/Londonderry, BT48 7NN.

Any queries relating to the application can also be sent to the same email address.