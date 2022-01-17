Work to address long-standing Pearse Gardens flooding problem to begin this month

A SHORT-term flood alleviation scheme for a residential area in Strabane prone to flooding is programmed to begin this month.

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that work to address the perennial problem of flooding in the small cul de sac at Pearse Gardens will reduce the risk of flooding to properties.

In December, a local resident revealed that her home in the area had flooded a seventh time in four months.

Lorna Stewart's home has been plagued by repeated flooding but in recent years the problem has worsened to the extent that each time there is a prolonged period of rain she faces the prospect of seeing her home destroyed yet again.

She had said she was at her wits end and pleaded for action from the relevant authorities.

It now appears those pleas have been listened to with DfI confirming that work to address the problem is imminent.

Outlining the nature of the work, a spokesperson for the department said: "The department has developed a scheme to reduce the risk of flooding within property at Pearse Gardens, Strabane.

"This involves the installation of a new storm sewer to be laid along St Colman's Drive which will connect with the existing storm sewer in Ballycolman Avenue.

"New gullies and manholes will be installed in Pearse Gardens and connected to the new sewer.

"This work is programmed to start in January 2022 subject to the necessary approvals."

He added: "This work will provide a short-term solution to the flooding in Pearse Gardens and a good level of resilience during periods of wet weather.

"The longer term solution is dependent on the provision of a new sewer required to serve the proposed housing development at the old Adria site with timing subject to the developer's programme."

Sinn Féin MLA ., Maolíosa McHugh, who has been lobbying extensively on the issue on behalf of residents has welcomed the impending work.

"I received confirmation that a new storm sewer is to be laid along St Colman’s Drive which will connect with the existing storm sewer in Ballycolman Avenue," he said.

"New gullies and manholes will be installed in Pearse Gardens and connected to the new sewer."

He added: "It has been a long battle but hopefully this interim scheme will mean light at the end of the tunnel for the long suffering residents of Pearse Gardens and not least for those residents whose homes are being repeatedly flooded."