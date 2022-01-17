Security alert in Loughguile over

A security alert in Loughguile has now ended.



Inspector Burns said: “Shortly after 8.50am on Sunday, January 16, police received and responded to a report that a device had been left in the Corkey Road area.



“The object, which was located in the Tullyview area, was declared as a small, viable pipe bomb type device and was made safe by ammunition technical officers. It has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.



"At this stage, we believe that the device may have been left sometime between the evening of Saturday, January 15 into the morning of Sunday, January 16.”



Inspector Burns continued: “This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.



"I am keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.



“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 459 of 16/01/22."



Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org