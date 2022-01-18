New principal 'incredibly privileged' to take reigns at City of Armagh High

THE newly-appointed principal of City of Armagh High School says she is looking forward to her new role within the school.

Karen Mulholland, who has been the school's acting principal for the first half of the school year, took up the role on a full-time basis on January 1.

Following her post primary education at Clounagh Junior High School and Portadown College, Mrs Mulholland studied mathematics at Queen’s University of Belfast where she also completed her PGCE in Education. Mrs Mulholland was also awarded a PQH NI (Professional Qualification in Headship).

In 2001, Mrs Mulholland began her teaching career at City of Armagh High School as a mathematics teacher and over the years progressed through the school as head of mathematics and numeracy coordinator, before becoming Head of Year and in 2013 she was appointed vice principal.

A wide range of pastoral and curriculum experiences have prepared Mrs Mulholland for the next step in her career.

Commenting on her new appointment, Mrs Mulholland said, “I am incredibly privileged and excited to have been appointed as principal of City of Armagh High School and I look forward to working in partnership with our wonderful pupils, supportive parents, dedicated staff and committed governors to build upon our strengths and achievements.

“My goal will be to ensure our pupils continue to receive a broad and balanced curriculum offer, tailored to their strengths and interests, while ensuring our pupils are happy and supported to achieve their potential with the very best pastoral support.

“This, of course, cannot happen without home and school working together and I look forward to developing this partnership and engaging with parents, carers and the community.”

The Chair of the school's Board of Governors, Mr William Scott, said, “The Board of Governors are delighted to welcome Mrs. Karen Mulholland as the new Principal of the School.

“We know that she will continue to work effectively, efficiently and wholeheartedly to promote the interests of the School and, even more importantly, the interests of our pupils - the young people entrusted to our care.

“ Over the course of her 20 year career in City of Armagh High School, Mrs. Mulholland has proved herself time and again, not just as an effective teacher and administrator, but as a colleague, a friend and an inspiration to all with whom she has come in contact.

“We look forward to her providing leadership and guidance for the whole school community in the years that lie ahead.”