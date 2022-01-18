Nominate your 'Cenenary Citizens'

SOUTH Antrim MP Paul Girvan is encouraging communities in South Antrim to come together to nominate their Centenary Citizens.

Mr Girvan’s call comes after Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council opened applications to recognise the contributions made to the Borough by unsung heroes during Northern Ireland’s first 100 years.

The South Antrim MP said: “The Centenary Citizens programme being organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council aims to recognise the wonderful range of individuals who have made a positive impact in the life of the Borough during the first 100 years of Northern Ireland.

“Throughout South Antrim we have been blessed with individuals, both past and present, that have made this constituency such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.

“It has been through their inspiring acts in all forms of community, sporting and economic life that has made South Antrim such a truly exceptional place for the past 100 years and laid solid and firm foundations for our next century.

“The Council now seeks to honour these individuals and I am encouraging communities across South Antrim to come together and ensure those deserving of recognition are nominated.

“Those who are shortlisted will be honoured through an exhibition which will go on public display throughout the Borough, affording us all the opportunity to see those, both past and present, who have played a leading role in our community.

“The centenary citizens programme is a wonderful opportunity for the people of South Antrim to come together to give thanks to those we owe so much to.

“I am encouraging everyone to play their part in this exciting opportunity.”

To nominate, log on to https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/

northern-ireland-centenary/centenary-citizens/