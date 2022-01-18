Theatre launches search for Toto

THE Theatre at The Mill in the borough is searching for its very own Toto to star in a Youth Theatre production of Wizard of Oz which runs from Tuesday February 15 to Sunday February 20.

Do you have a dog that is well behaved and good around children? Preferably with a dark coat and would resemble the original Toto?

If so the theatre would love to hear from you. In addition to the performance dates the theatre would also require the dog to be available for a number of rehearsal dates in February.

If you think your dog is suitable for this role please email leeann.murray@antimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk to book an audition which will take place on Saturday 29 January 2022.

Booking for auditions will close on Wednesday January 26 at 5pm.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said “This is an exciting opportunity for families whose beloved dog could play a vital role in this iconic show at Theatre at The Mill.

“I am looking forward to seeing this show next month.”

For more information and to book tickets for Wizard of Oz please visit theatreatthemill.com