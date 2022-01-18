Tributes paid to Rams Island 'champion'

TRIBUTES have been paid to Michael Savage, the ‘guardian’ of Ram’s Island, who passed away last week.

He was skipper of the Island Warrior and ran boat trips, clean-ups and conservation projects on Rams Island in Lough Neagh, leased by the River Bann and Lough Neagh Association from Lord O’Neill since 2005.

The Island Warrior even carried the Olympic torch across Lough Neagh ahead of the London games in 2012

UUP councillor Paul Michael is one of those who has paid warm tributes to Mr Savage.

**For more, see Page 2**